Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of BBBY opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

