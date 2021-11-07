West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Sells $214,873.68 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $214,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $33.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $558.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.01.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

