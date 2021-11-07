Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 1,494.10 and a quick ratio of 1,494.10. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

