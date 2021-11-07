Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WFSTF. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

