Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$2.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.75. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

WEF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$2.90 target price on Western Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.11. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$685.12 million and a P/E ratio of 4.21.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$414.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total transaction of C$126,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,468,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,098,769.21. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,211 shares of company stock worth $397,473.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

