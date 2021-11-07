Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$2.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.75. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.
WEF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$2.90 target price on Western Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.11. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$685.12 million and a P/E ratio of 4.21.
In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total transaction of C$126,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,468,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,098,769.21. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,211 shares of company stock worth $397,473.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
