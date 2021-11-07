WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 94.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Shares of WRK opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

