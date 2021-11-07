William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Western Union in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. William Blair also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a return on equity of 357.55% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WU. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.11 on Friday. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in The Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.