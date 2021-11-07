William Blair Comments on Exact Sciences Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the medical research company will earn ($3.13) per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXAS. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.86. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $85.82 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after buying an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after buying an additional 1,046,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,587,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

