WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on November 24th

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

WisdomTree Investments has decreased its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WisdomTree Investments has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.78.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 578,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.14% of WisdomTree Investments worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

