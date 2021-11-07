Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WIZZ. HSBC lowered Wizz Air to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) target price on Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,163.31 ($67.46).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,835 ($63.17) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,924.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,834.95. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 3,528 ($46.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The firm has a market cap of £5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.20.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

