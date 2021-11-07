WOWswap Price Reaches $9.94 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $234,531.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $9.94 or 0.00015951 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00083489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00080439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00099209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,592.60 or 1.00401623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.16 or 0.07266593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022127 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

