WOWswap (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $112,185.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $112,185.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $10.12 or 0.00015523 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00081075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00083163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00097384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,532.09 or 1.00541668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,683.92 or 0.07186236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021290 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

