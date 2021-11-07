Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $65,233.71 or 1.00083881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $15.32 billion and $482.58 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00055150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00040675 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.97 or 0.00685753 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000151 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001543 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 234,784 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

