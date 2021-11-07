WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,753. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $41.13.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
Featured Story: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.