WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,753. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WW International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

