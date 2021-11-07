Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.26.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

