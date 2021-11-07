X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Announces Earnings Results

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. 385,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $42,493.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $68,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,612 shares of company stock worth $166,321. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

