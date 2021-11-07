Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Stake Boosted by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 4.08% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $31,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 211.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,253 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

