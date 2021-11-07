Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $577,770.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

