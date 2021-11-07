Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

AJRD traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $45.87. 682,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 175.1% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 276,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 175,840 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 117,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 42,189 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

