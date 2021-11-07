Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is $1.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARWR. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.