Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to Post $1.11 EPS

Analysts expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CIT Group.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

In related news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $248,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,545 shares of company stock worth $1,028,698. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CIT Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,677. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIT Group (CIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.