Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.82 Million

Brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report sales of $402.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the lowest is $392.60 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $264.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.95.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $237.90 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.05 and a 1-year high of $244.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.27 and its 200 day moving average is $165.37. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.87, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,619 shares of company stock worth $21,104,401. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 395.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,502 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

