Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $1.97. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.83 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

GRIN opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

