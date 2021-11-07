Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Post Earnings of $4.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.12 and the highest is $4.16. Lennar reported earnings of $2.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $13.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.66 to $15.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.82.

Lennar stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.29. 1,608,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26. Lennar has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

