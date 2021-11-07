Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will report $16.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Nurix Therapeutics reported sales of $6.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $57.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $55.81 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $73.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX remained flat at $$34.00 during trading on Tuesday. 272,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,708. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $528,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

