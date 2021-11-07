Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $489.21 Million

Brokerages expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce $489.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.81 million and the lowest is $482.29 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $331.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,638. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

