Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 98.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after buying an additional 5,855,167 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 129.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after buying an additional 3,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 42.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,547,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,165,000 after buying an additional 1,379,572 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

