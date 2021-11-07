Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $5.00 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.59 and the lowest is $3.81. Capital One Financial posted earnings of $5.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $25.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.08 to $27.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $19.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $23.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.73.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,045,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $154.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.29. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.