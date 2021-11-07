Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $5.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.59 and the lowest is $3.81. Capital One Financial posted earnings of $5.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $25.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.08 to $27.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $19.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $23.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.73.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,045,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $154.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.29. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

