Zacks: Analysts Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.33. Earthstone Energy reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE opened at $11.82 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.34 million, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.