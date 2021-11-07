Zacks: Analysts Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce $21.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.99 million. Gaia reported sales of $18.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $80.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.75 million to $80.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $92.66 million, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $93.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

GAIA opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.01, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Gaia by 14.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in Gaia by 6.1% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gaia by 3,131.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 75.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 40,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the second quarter worth $139,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

