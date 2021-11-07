Zacks: Analysts Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.73. Tapestry reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPR. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.