Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 667,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $26.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $2,899,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $214,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $13,464,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

