Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 667,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $26.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $2,899,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $214,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $13,464,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.