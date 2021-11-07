Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.27. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

FRT traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.56. The stock had a trading volume of 596,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,414. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 141.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,090,000 after acquiring an additional 166,815 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after acquiring an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

