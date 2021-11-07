Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.35 Million

Analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to report sales of $22.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $22.50 million. First Bank reported sales of $21.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $89.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $89.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $89.25 million, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $90.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. First Bank has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

