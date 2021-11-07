Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $347.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce $347.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.60 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $336.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.36.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $171.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.12. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

