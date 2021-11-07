Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Visteon posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of VC stock opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.76. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 125.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

