Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $441.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $448.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

