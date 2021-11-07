Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. Inseego posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSG. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Inseego during the third quarter worth $578,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 16.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Inseego by 19.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Inseego by 68.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 14.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 299,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. Inseego has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $725.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.