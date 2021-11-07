Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Announce -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). Shift Technologies reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shift Technologies.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $616.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.72. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $11.49.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Shift Technologies by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,580 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,218,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Shift Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 615,557 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shift Technologies Company Profile
Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
