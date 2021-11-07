Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

ARES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

ARES stock opened at $85.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,724,909.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,423,525. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $4,354,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 46.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 27,699 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,221,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

