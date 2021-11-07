Zacks Investment Research Lowers ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. ATN International has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $694.03 million, a P/E ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 0.16.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of ATN International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ATN International by 23.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATN International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

