Zacks Investment Research Lowers Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

