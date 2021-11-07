Zacks Investment Research Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) to Hold

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HP is benefiting from solid demand for Personal Computers (PCs) amid the pandemic-led remote-working and online-learning wave. Recently reported Q3 results reflect strong rebound in the Printing business, which is a positive. Furthermore, stringent cost control measures are expected to drive margin over the long run. Moreover, HP’s expectation of returning at least $1.5 billion to shareholders in Q4 is encouraging. Nonetheless, industry-wide components supply constraint might impact its PC and printer sales in the near-term. Moreover, elevated expenses and increased commodities and logistics costs is likely to keep gross margin under pressure in the near-term. Additionally, market and pricing environment are likely to normalize in the second half, which may negatively impact HP’s top-line performance in the quarters ahead.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.95 on Friday. HP has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

