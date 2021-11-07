Zacks Investment Research Lowers Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.43. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $21,255,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 91,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

