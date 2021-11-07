Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) to Buy

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

AMAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AMAM opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,372,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

