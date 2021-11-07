Zai Lab (ZLAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, analysts expect Zai Lab to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $88.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.19. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $82.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.98.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total transaction of $1,146,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,653,640. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

