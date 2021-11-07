ZBG Token Hits One Day Volume of $315,046.00 (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $8.56 million and $315,046.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00051066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00236004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00099517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

