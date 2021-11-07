ZClassic (ZCL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,846.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $4,846.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.00260554 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00103525 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00134255 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002821 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000115 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

