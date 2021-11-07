ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TIM. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on ZEAL Network in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

Shares of ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a 12 month low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 12 month high of €24.40 ($28.71). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.00.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.