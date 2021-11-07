Zealium Achieves Market Cap of $37,223.37 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $37,223.37 and $70.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.86 or 0.00631245 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

